Sitka Gold Plans Major Drilling Campaign in 2025

Sitka Gold Corp. has signed a contract with Kluane Drilling Corp. for a massive 30,000-meter diamond drilling campaign in 2025 at its RC Gold Project in Yukon. This will be the project’s largest drilling campaign, focusing on key targets and promising areas within its expansive property. The collaboration aims to build on successful results from previous drilling, potentially boosting Sitka Gold’s prospects.

