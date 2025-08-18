Markets
Sitio Stockholders Approve Merger With Viper Energy, Closing Set For August 19

August 18, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) announced that its stockholders have approved the previously announced merger with Viper Energy, Inc., expected to close on August 19, 2025.

Under the agreement, Sitio stockholders will receive 0.4855 shares of New Cobra Pubco, Inc. - to be renamed New Viper, Class A common stock for each Sitio Class A share.

Sitio Opco unitholders will receive equivalent common units in Viper Energy Partners LLC and an equal number of New Viper Class B shares.

Sitio Class C common stock will be canceled without compensation. Trading of Sitio Class A stock on the NYSE will be suspended before the market opens on the closing date.

STR currently trades at $18.17 or 0.71% lower on the NYSE.

