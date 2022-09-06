Sitio Royalties to buy oil & gas rights firm Brigham Minerals in $4.8-bln deal

Updates with details on the deal and background

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sitio Royalties Corp STR.N said on Tuesday it would buy oil and gas rights company Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N in a $4.8-billion deal, as it looks to capitalise on the uptick in the energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Minerals companies such as Brigham sign agreements with landowners for the right to drill and keep any hydrocarbons they find, often paying an upfront fee and subsequent royalty payments to the landowner.

The equity value of the all-stock deal is $1.73 billion and it is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023.

Sitio and Brigham shareholders will own about 54% and 46% of the company, respectively.

