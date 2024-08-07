News & Insights

Sitio Royalties Q2 Earnings Summary

August 07, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR), Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.04 million compared to loss of $2.97 million last year, mainly due to higher revenue and decreased operating expenses.

Net income attributable to stockholders was $0.15 a share compared to loss of $0.01 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.18 a share for the period.

Revenues were $168.5 million versus $136.5 million last year.

