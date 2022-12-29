Sitio Royalties, Brigham Announce Completion Of Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) and Brigham Minerals, Inc. announced the completion of their merger, as Sitio Royalties Corp. On Wednesday, the stockholders of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) voted in favor of all proposals necessary for the closing of the merger. Brigham class A common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Brigham is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States.

