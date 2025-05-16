Sitio Royalties About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (STR)

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/25, Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 5/30/25. As a percentage of STR's recent stock price of $18.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of Sitio Royalties Corp to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when STR shares open for trading on 5/20/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.58 per share, with $25.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.36.

In Friday trading, Sitio Royalties Corp shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.



