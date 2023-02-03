Markets
SiTime Stock Is a Top Holding, but Is It a Buy Now?

February 03, 2023 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) stock is up over 75% from the lows, but is the stock a buy now? This unique small-cap stock is the heartbeat of electronics and could be the next 10x stock in your portfolio. In the video below, I provide an update on SiTime earnings, discuss valuation, and explain why it's a top stock in my portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 2, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Apple, SiTime, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, SiTime, and Tesla.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

