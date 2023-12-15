SiTime (SITM) Surges 8.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

SiTime SITM shares rallied 8% in the last trading session to close at $126.61. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to robust demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. The company is also expanding its portfolio through acquisitions, such as its recent acquisition of clock products from Aura Semiconductor. This move will aid in licensing Aura’s clock IP and contribute to the company's vision of becoming the sole provider of comprehensive and innovative precision timing products. Alongside its innovative products, SiTime is benefiting from strength in its single-source business and increased design wins.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -68.8%. Revenues are expected to be $41.65 million, down 31.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SiTime, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SITM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

SiTime belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Kimball Electronics KE, closed the last trading session 4% higher at $26.38. Over the past month, KE has returned 0.8%.

Kimball Electronics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.37. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -15.9%. Kimball Electronics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

