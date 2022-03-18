SiTime (SITM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SiTime (SITM) closed at $238.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

SiTime will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SiTime is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65 million, up 82.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $296.45 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.38% and +35.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SiTime should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SiTime is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SiTime is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

Investors should also note that SITM has a PEG ratio of 4.46 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

