SiTime (SITM) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

SiTime (SITM) closed the most recent trading day at $166.40, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 33.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SiTime as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65 million, up 82.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $296.45 million, which would represent changes of +17.38% and +35.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SiTime. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SiTime is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SiTime's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.51, which means SiTime is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SITM's PEG ratio is currently 3.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.