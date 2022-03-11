SiTime (SITM) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

SiTime (SITM) closed the most recent trading day at $187.88, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.67% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SiTime as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SiTime is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $65 million, up 82.89% from the year-ago period.

SITM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $296.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.38% and +35.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SiTime. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SiTime is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SiTime has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.78 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.02, so we one might conclude that SiTime is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SITM has a PEG ratio of 3.52 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SITM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.