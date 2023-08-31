SiTime (SITM) Price Target Increased by 6.77% to 144.84

The average one-year price target for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) has been revised to 144.84 / share. This is an increase of 6.77% from the prior estimate of 135.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.70% from the latest reported closing price of 132.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.63% to 22,552K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,217K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 269.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,154K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 896K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 38.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 567K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 420.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 527K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 12.89% over the last quarter.

SiTime Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.