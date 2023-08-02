SiTime (SITM) Price Target Increased by 13.43% to 135.66

The average one-year price target for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) has been revised to 135.66 / share. This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior estimate of 119.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from the latest reported closing price of 129.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 21,464K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,167K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 749K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 48.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 588K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 588K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 552K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 28.07% over the last quarter.

SiTime Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

Additional reading:

