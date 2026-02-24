SiTime (SITM) Price Target Increased by 23.46% to 461.27

The average one-year price target for SiTime (NasdaqGM:SITM) has been revised to $461.27 / share. This is an increase of 23.46% from the prior estimate of $373.62 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.01% from the latest reported closing price of $404.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 9.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.27%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 29,213K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,244K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 45.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 831K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing a decrease of 24.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 699K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 85.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 655K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 38.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 563K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 37.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 3.19% over the last quarter.

