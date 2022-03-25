SiTime (SITM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SiTime (SITM) closed at $251.72, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.58% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SiTime as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SiTime is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $65 million, up 82.89% from the prior-year quarter.

SITM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $296.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.38% and +35.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SiTime should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SiTime is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SiTime is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 70.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

Investors should also note that SITM has a PEG ratio of 4.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

