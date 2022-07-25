SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) shareholder returns have been respectable, earning 37% in 1 year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) share price is 37% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 16% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. SiTime hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for SiTime investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year SiTime grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 95% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:SITM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on SiTime

A Different Perspective

SiTime shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 37% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 2.0%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that SiTime is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

SiTime is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

