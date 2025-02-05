SiTime Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 61% Year-Over-Year

SiTime reports Q4 2024 revenue of $68.1 million, up 61% year-over-year, with significant gains across customer segments.

SiTime Corporation announced its financial results for Q4 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a fourth-quarter net revenue of $68.1 million, an 18% increase from the previous quarter and a 61% increase from the same quarter last year. For the fiscal year, total revenue was $202.7 million, marking a 41% growth year-over-year. CEO Rajesh Vashist highlighted robust growth across all customer segments, driven by the demand for precision timing in AI applications. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $18.8 million in Q4 and a total net loss of $93.6 million for the year. Non-GAAP measures indicated a quarterly net income of $11.8 million and an annual net income of $22.2 million, reflecting operational improvements. The report also noted grants of restricted stock units for new hires and emphasized the importance of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial metrics in evaluating the company's performance.

SiTime reported an 18% increase in net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter and a 61% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial growth.



For the fiscal year 2024, net revenue reached $202.7 million, a 41% increase from $144.0 million in fiscal year 2023, reflecting continued business expansion.



The company achieved over 30% growth across all customer segments, particularly benefiting from the role of precision timing in AI applications, demonstrating its market relevance and adaptability.



SiTime ended the year with total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $418.8 million, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth and investment opportunities.

Despite a strong revenue increase, the company reported a significant GAAP net loss of $93.6 million for the fiscal year 2024, which is a 16% increase from the previous year's loss of $80.5 million.

The GAAP loss from operations was $115.2 million for the fiscal year, indicating ongoing challenges in managing operational costs despite growth in revenue.

Operating expenses increased by 16% year-over-year, outpacing revenue growth, which could raise concerns about cost management going forward.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2024.





Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $68.1 million, an 18% increase from $57.7 million in the prior quarter and an increase of 61% from the year ago period.





Net revenue for fiscal year 2024 was $202.7 million, an increase of 41% from $144.0 million in fiscal year 2023.





“In Q4, we surpassed revenue expectations highlighting our market diversification, and entered 2025 with strong momentum,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO and chairman of SiTime. “We reported over 30% growth across all customer segments, with our Communications, Enterprise, and Datacenter business experiencing significant gains due to the critical role of precision timing in AI.”





In the fourth quarter of 2024, GAAP gross profit was $35.8 million, or 52.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $58.9 million, GAAP loss from operations was $23.0 million, and GAAP net loss was $18.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.





In the fourth quarter of 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $40.1 million, or 58.8% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $32.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $7.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $11.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.





For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, GAAP gross profit was $104.5 million, or 51.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $219.7 million, GAAP loss from operations was $115.2 million, and GAAP net loss was $93.6 million, or $4.05 per diluted share.





For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $118.0 million, or 58.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $117.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $0.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $22.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.





Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $418.8 million on December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 also included the payment of $7.3 million related to the Aura transaction.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of earn out liabilities and accretion of acquisition consideration payable. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.







Inducement Plan Grants







SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on February 3, 2025 that were approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment of 17 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 16,940 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Amended and Restated Inducement Award Plan.







Conference Call







SiTime will broadcast the financial results for its fourth quarter of 2024 via conference call today, February 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following



registration form



to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at



investor.sitime.com



. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.







About SiTime







SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit



www.sitime.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but not limited to the impact of acquisitions. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-K to be filed for the year ended December 31, 2024. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.



















SiTime Corporation









Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

























Three months ended

















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2023













































(in thousands, except per share data)











Revenue





$





68,111













$





57,698













$





42,403













Cost of revenue









32,267

















28,231

















18,710













Gross profit









35,844

















29,467

















23,693













Operating expenses:





























Research and development









29,333

















26,489

















22,919













Selling, general and administrative









27,695

















25,359

















20,514













Acquisition related costs









1,835

















2,482

















7,728













Total operating expenses









58,863

















54,330

















51,161













Loss from operations









(23,019





)













(24,863





)













(27,468





)









Interest income









5,088

















5,499

















7,329













Other income (expense), net









(510





)













168

















152













Loss before income taxes









(18,441





)













(19,196





)













(19,987





)









Income tax expense









(372





)













(119





)













(10





)









Net loss





$





(18,813





)









$





(19,315





)









$





(19,997





)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss





$





(18,813





)









$





(19,315





)









$





(19,997





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic





$





(0.80





)









$





(0.83





)









$





(0.89





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted





$





(0.80





)









$





(0.83





)









$





(0.89





)









Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share









23,467

















23,237

















22,553













Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share









23,467

















23,237

















22,553



































SiTime Corporation









Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

























Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023





































(in thousands, except per share data)











Revenue





$





202,697













$





143,993













Cost of revenue









98,203

















61,905













Gross profit









104,494

















82,088













Operating expenses:





















Research and development









106,855

















97,589













Selling, general and administrative









102,157

















83,971













Acquisition related costs









10,722

















7,728













Total operating expenses









219,734

















189,288













Loss from operations









(115,240





)













(107,200





)









Interest income









22,883

















26,958













Other expense, net









(758





)













(141





)









Loss before income taxes









(93,115





)













(80,383





)









Income tax expense









(486





)













(152





)









Net loss





$





(93,601





)









$





(80,535





)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss





$





(93,601





)









$





(80,535





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic





$





(4.05





)









$





(3.63





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted





$





(4.05





)









$





(3.63





)









Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share









23,118

















22,188













Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share









23,118

















22,188



































SiTime Corporation









Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

























Three months ended

















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2023

















(in thousands, except per share data)













Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP































Revenue





$





68,111













$





57,698













$





42,403













GAAP gross profit









35,844

















29,467

















23,693













GAAP gross margin









52.6





%













51.1





%













55.9





%









Amortization of acquired intangibles









3,573

















3,573

















280













Stock-based compensation









652

















495

















740













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





40,069













$





33,535













$





24,713













Non-GAAP gross margin









58.8





%













58.1





%













58.3





%







































Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP































GAAP research and development expenses





$





29,333













$





26,489













$





22,919













Stock-based compensation









(9,965





)













(9,392





)













(7,039





)









Non-GAAP research and development expenses





$





19,368













$





17,097













$





15,880









































GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses





$





27,695













$





25,359













$





20,514













Stock-based compensation









(14,586





)













(12,925





)













(9,750





)









Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses





$





13,109













$





12,434













$





10,764









































GAAP acquisition related costs





$





1,835













$





2,482













$





7,728













Acquisition related costs









(1,835





)













(2,482





)













(7,728





)









Non-GAAP acquisition related costs





$





—













$





—













$





—













Total Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





32,477













$





29,531













$





26,644











































Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations































GAAP loss from operations





$





(23,019





)









$





(24,863





)









$





(27,468





)









Acquisition related costs









1,835

















2,482

















7,728













Amortization of acquired intangibles









3,573

















3,573

















280













Stock-based compensation









25,203

















22,812

















17,529













Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations





$





7,592













$





4,004













$





(1,931





)









Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue









11.1





%













6.9





%













(4.6





%)







































Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income































GAAP net loss





$





(18,813





)









$





(19,315





)









$





(19,997





)









Acquisition related costs









1,835

















2,482

















7,728













Amortization of acquired intangibles









3,573

















3,573

















280













Stock-based compensation









25,203

















22,812

















17,529













Non-GAAP net income





$





11,798













$





9,552













$





5,540













Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share



(1)











24,452

















24,059

















23,080









































GAAP net loss per share diluted





$





(0.80





)









$





(0.83





)









$





(0.89





)









Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above









1.28

















1.23

















1.13













Non-GAAP net income per share diluted





$





0.48













$





0.40













$





0.24















(1)



Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.



































SiTime Corporation









Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

























Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

















(in thousands, except per share data)













Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP























Revenue





$





202,697













$





143,993













GAAP gross profit









104,494

















82,088













GAAP gross margin









51.6





%













57.0





%









Amortization of acquired intangibles









11,892

















280













Stock-based compensation









1,654

















2,840













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





118,040













$





85,208













Non-GAAP gross margin









58.2





%













59.2





%































Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP























GAAP research and development expenses





$





106,855













$





97,589













Stock-based compensation









(37,947





)













(32,909





)









Non-GAAP research and development expenses





$





68,908













$





64,680

































GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses





$





102,157













$





83,971













Stock-based compensation









(53,034





)













(41,005





)









Acquisition related integration costs









(550





)













—













Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses





$





48,573













$





42,966

































GAAP acquisition related costs





$





10,722













$





7,728













Acquisition related costs









(10,722





)













(7,728





)









Non-GAAP acquisition related costs





$





—













$





—













Total Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





117,481













$





107,646



































Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations























GAAP loss from operations





$





(115,240





)









$





(107,200





)









Amortization of acquired intangibles









11,892

















280













Acquisition related costs









10,722

















7,728













Acquisition related integration costs









550

















—













Stock-based compensation









92,635

















76,754













Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations





$





559













$





(22,438





)









Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue









0.3





%













(15.6





%)































Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income























GAAP net loss





$





(93,601





)









$





(80,535





)









Amortization of acquired intangibles









11,892

















280













Acquisition related costs









10,722

















7,728













Acquisition related integration costs









550

















—













Stock-based compensation









92,635

















76,754













Non-GAAP net income





$





22,198













$





4,227













Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share



(1)











23,876

















22,967

































GAAP net loss per share diluted





$





(4.05





)









$





(3.63





)









Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above









4.98

















3.81













Non-GAAP net income per share diluted





$





0.93













$





0.18















(1)



Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.



































SiTime Corporation









Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























As of

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

















(in thousands)











Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





6,106













$





9,468













Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities









412,728

















518,733













Accounts receivable, net









38,209

















21,861













Inventories









76,741

















65,539













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









10,276

















7,641













Total current assets









544,060

















623,242













Property and equipment, net









82,475

















54,685













Intangible assets, net









163,558

















177,079













Right-of-use assets, net









6,569

















8,262













Goodwill









87,098

















87,098













Other assets









1,199

















1,317













Total assets





$





884,959













$





951,683















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





22,894













$





8,690













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









85,555

















112,704













Total current liabilities









108,449

















121,394













Other non-current liabilities









76,791

















122,237













Total liabilities









185,240

















243,631













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock









2

















2













Additional paid-in capital









881,718

















796,450













Accumulated deficit









(182,001





)













(88,400





)









Total stockholders’ equity









699,719

















708,052













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





884,959













$





951,683























Investor Relations Contacts:







Shelton Group





Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry





sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com





SiTime Corporation





Beth Howe





Chief Financial Officer





investor.relations@sitime.com



