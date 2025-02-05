SiTime Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 61% Year-Over-Year

SiTime reports Q4 2024 revenue of $68.1 million, up 61% year-over-year, with significant gains across customer segments.
SiTime Corporation announced its financial results for Q4 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a fourth-quarter net revenue of $68.1 million, an 18% increase from the previous quarter and a 61% increase from the same quarter last year. For the fiscal year, total revenue was $202.7 million, marking a 41% growth year-over-year. CEO Rajesh Vashist highlighted robust growth across all customer segments, driven by the demand for precision timing in AI applications. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $18.8 million in Q4 and a total net loss of $93.6 million for the year. Non-GAAP measures indicated a quarterly net income of $11.8 million and an annual net income of $22.2 million, reflecting operational improvements. The report also noted grants of restricted stock units for new hires and emphasized the importance of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial metrics in evaluating the company's performance.
Potential Positives
- SiTime reported an 18% increase in net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter and a 61% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial growth.
- For the fiscal year 2024, net revenue reached $202.7 million, a 41% increase from $144.0 million in fiscal year 2023, reflecting continued business expansion.
- The company achieved over 30% growth across all customer segments, particularly benefiting from the role of precision timing in AI applications, demonstrating its market relevance and adaptability.
- SiTime ended the year with total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $418.8 million, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth and investment opportunities.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a strong revenue increase, the company reported a significant GAAP net loss of $93.6 million for the fiscal year 2024, which is a 16% increase from the previous year's loss of $80.5 million.
- The GAAP loss from operations was $115.2 million for the fiscal year, indicating ongoing challenges in managing operational costs despite growth in revenue.
- Operating expenses increased by 16% year-over-year, outpacing revenue growth, which could raise concerns about cost management going forward.
FAQ
What were SiTime Corporation's fourth quarter 2024 revenue results?
SiTime reported fourth quarter 2024 net revenue of $68.1 million, an 18% increase from the previous quarter.
How did SiTime perform financially in fiscal year 2024?
For fiscal year 2024, SiTime's net revenue reached $202.7 million, representing a 41% increase from fiscal year 2023.
What were the key drivers of SiTime's growth in Q4 2024?
Over 30% growth was observed across all customer segments, driven by precision timing's critical role in AI applications.
What non-GAAP financial measures did SiTime report?
SiTime provided non-GAAP financial measures, showing non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million and a gross margin of 58.8% in Q4 2024.
What is the purpose of SiTime's inducement plan grants?
SiTime granted RSUs to 17 newly hired non-executive individuals as a material inducement for their employment, in line with Nasdaq rules.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SITM Insider Trading Activity
$SITM insiders have traded $SITM stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJESH VASHIST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $6,512,400.
- PIYUSH B SEVALIA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,401 shares for an estimated $2,420,941.
- LIONEL BONNOT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,215 shares for an estimated $2,152,399.
- FARIBORZ ASSADERAGHI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 9,097 shares for an estimated $1,744,698.
- KATHERINE SCHUELKE sold 6,933 shares for an estimated $1,579,684
- VINCENT P PANGRAZIO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,974 shares for an estimated $1,424,430.
- TORSTEN KREINDL sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,325,160
- ELIZABETH A. HOWE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $878,120.
- SAMSHEER AHAMAD (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $690,920
- RAMAN CHITKARA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $637,500.
$SITM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $SITM stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 646,551 shares (+269.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $110,889,962
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 426,644 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $73,173,712
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 332,328 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,997,575
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC added 305,857 shares (+397.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,457,534
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 174,814 shares (+129.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,982,349
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 159,522 shares (+1713.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,359,618
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 156,489 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,839,428
Full Release
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2024.
Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $68.1 million, an 18% increase from $57.7 million in the prior quarter and an increase of 61% from the year ago period.
Net revenue for fiscal year 2024 was $202.7 million, an increase of 41% from $144.0 million in fiscal year 2023.
“In Q4, we surpassed revenue expectations highlighting our market diversification, and entered 2025 with strong momentum,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO and chairman of SiTime. “We reported over 30% growth across all customer segments, with our Communications, Enterprise, and Datacenter business experiencing significant gains due to the critical role of precision timing in AI.”
In the fourth quarter of 2024, GAAP gross profit was $35.8 million, or 52.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $58.9 million, GAAP loss from operations was $23.0 million, and GAAP net loss was $18.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $40.1 million, or 58.8% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $32.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $7.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $11.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, GAAP gross profit was $104.5 million, or 51.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $219.7 million, GAAP loss from operations was $115.2 million, and GAAP net loss was $93.6 million, or $4.05 per diluted share.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $118.0 million, or 58.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $117.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $0.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $22.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $418.8 million on December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 also included the payment of $7.3 million related to the Aura transaction.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of earn out liabilities and accretion of acquisition consideration payable. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.
Inducement Plan Grants
SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on February 3, 2025 that were approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment of 17 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 16,940 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Amended and Restated Inducement Award Plan.
Conference Call
SiTime will broadcast the financial results for its fourth quarter of 2024 via conference call today, February 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following
registration form
to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at
investor.sitime.com
. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit
www.sitime.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but not limited to the impact of acquisitions. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-K to be filed for the year ended December 31, 2024. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue
$
68,111
$
57,698
$
42,403
Cost of revenue
32,267
28,231
18,710
Gross profit
35,844
29,467
23,693
Operating expenses:
Research and development
29,333
26,489
22,919
Selling, general and administrative
27,695
25,359
20,514
Acquisition related costs
1,835
2,482
7,728
Total operating expenses
58,863
54,330
51,161
Loss from operations
(23,019
)
(24,863
)
(27,468
)
Interest income
5,088
5,499
7,329
Other income (expense), net
(510
)
168
152
Loss before income taxes
(18,441
)
(19,196
)
(19,987
)
Income tax expense
(372
)
(119
)
(10
)
Net loss
$
(18,813
)
$
(19,315
)
$
(19,997
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss
$
(18,813
)
$
(19,315
)
$
(19,997
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.83
)
$
(0.89
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.83
)
$
(0.89
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share
23,467
23,237
22,553
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share
23,467
23,237
22,553
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue
$
202,697
$
143,993
Cost of revenue
98,203
61,905
Gross profit
104,494
82,088
Operating expenses:
Research and development
106,855
97,589
Selling, general and administrative
102,157
83,971
Acquisition related costs
10,722
7,728
Total operating expenses
219,734
189,288
Loss from operations
(115,240
)
(107,200
)
Interest income
22,883
26,958
Other expense, net
(758
)
(141
)
Loss before income taxes
(93,115
)
(80,383
)
Income tax expense
(486
)
(152
)
Net loss
$
(93,601
)
$
(80,535
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss
$
(93,601
)
$
(80,535
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
(4.05
)
$
(3.63
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
(4.05
)
$
(3.63
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share
23,118
22,188
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share
23,118
22,188
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP
Revenue
$
68,111
$
57,698
$
42,403
GAAP gross profit
35,844
29,467
23,693
GAAP gross margin
52.6
%
51.1
%
55.9
%
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,573
3,573
280
Stock-based compensation
652
495
740
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
40,069
$
33,535
$
24,713
Non-GAAP gross margin
58.8
%
58.1
%
58.3
%
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
GAAP research and development expenses
$
29,333
$
26,489
$
22,919
Stock-based compensation
(9,965
)
(9,392
)
(7,039
)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
$
19,368
$
17,097
$
15,880
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
$
27,695
$
25,359
$
20,514
Stock-based compensation
(14,586
)
(12,925
)
(9,750
)
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
$
13,109
$
12,434
$
10,764
GAAP acquisition related costs
$
1,835
$
2,482
$
7,728
Acquisition related costs
(1,835
)
(2,482
)
(7,728
)
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs
$
—
$
—
$
—
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
32,477
$
29,531
$
26,644
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
GAAP loss from operations
$
(23,019
)
$
(24,863
)
$
(27,468
)
Acquisition related costs
1,835
2,482
7,728
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,573
3,573
280
Stock-based compensation
25,203
22,812
17,529
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
7,592
$
4,004
$
(1,931
)
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue
11.1
%
6.9
%
(4.6
%)
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income
GAAP net loss
$
(18,813
)
$
(19,315
)
$
(19,997
)
Acquisition related costs
1,835
2,482
7,728
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,573
3,573
280
Stock-based compensation
25,203
22,812
17,529
Non-GAAP net income
$
11,798
$
9,552
$
5,540
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share
(1)
24,452
24,059
23,080
GAAP net loss per share diluted
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.83
)
$
(0.89
)
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above
1.28
1.23
1.13
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted
$
0.48
$
0.40
$
0.24
(1)
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP
Revenue
$
202,697
$
143,993
GAAP gross profit
104,494
82,088
GAAP gross margin
51.6
%
57.0
%
Amortization of acquired intangibles
11,892
280
Stock-based compensation
1,654
2,840
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
118,040
$
85,208
Non-GAAP gross margin
58.2
%
59.2
%
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
GAAP research and development expenses
$
106,855
$
97,589
Stock-based compensation
(37,947
)
(32,909
)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
$
68,908
$
64,680
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
$
102,157
$
83,971
Stock-based compensation
(53,034
)
(41,005
)
Acquisition related integration costs
(550
)
—
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
$
48,573
$
42,966
GAAP acquisition related costs
$
10,722
$
7,728
Acquisition related costs
(10,722
)
(7,728
)
Non-GAAP acquisition related costs
$
—
$
—
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
117,481
$
107,646
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
GAAP loss from operations
$
(115,240
)
$
(107,200
)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
11,892
280
Acquisition related costs
10,722
7,728
Acquisition related integration costs
550
—
Stock-based compensation
92,635
76,754
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
559
$
(22,438
)
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue
0.3
%
(15.6
%)
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income
GAAP net loss
$
(93,601
)
$
(80,535
)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
11,892
280
Acquisition related costs
10,722
7,728
Acquisition related integration costs
550
—
Stock-based compensation
92,635
76,754
Non-GAAP net income
$
22,198
$
4,227
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share
(1)
23,876
22,967
GAAP net loss per share diluted
$
(4.05
)
$
(3.63
)
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above
4.98
3.81
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted
$
0.93
$
0.18
(1)
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,106
$
9,468
Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities
412,728
518,733
Accounts receivable, net
38,209
21,861
Inventories
76,741
65,539
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,276
7,641
Total current assets
544,060
623,242
Property and equipment, net
82,475
54,685
Intangible assets, net
163,558
177,079
Right-of-use assets, net
6,569
8,262
Goodwill
87,098
87,098
Other assets
1,199
1,317
Total assets
$
884,959
$
951,683
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
22,894
$
8,690
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
85,555
112,704
Total current liabilities
108,449
121,394
Other non-current liabilities
76,791
122,237
Total liabilities
185,240
243,631
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
881,718
796,450
Accumulated deficit
(182,001
)
(88,400
)
Total stockholders’ equity
699,719
708,052
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
884,959
$
951,683
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com
SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com
