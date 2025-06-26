SiTime Corporation Prices Follow-On Public Offering of 1.75 Million Shares at $200 Each

SiTime Corporation prices a public offering of 1.75 million shares at $200 each, expecting $350 million in proceeds.

SiTime Corporation announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at $200 per share, aiming to raise approximately $350 million before expenses. The offering is set to close on June 27, 2025, pending customary conditions, with underwriters granted an option to purchase an additional 262,500 shares. UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are leading the offering, with other firms involved as book-running and co-managing managers. SiTime emphasizes that this press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in jurisdictions where it would be illegal. The company, known for its precision timing solutions, warns that forward-looking statements may vary from actual results due to various risks and market conditions.

Potential Positives

SiTime Corporation has successfully priced a follow-on public offering of 1,750,000 shares at $200.00 per share, potentially raising $350 million in gross proceeds.

The follow-on offering demonstrates strong investor interest and confidence in SiTime's operations and future prospects.

The company has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, which could further enhance the capital raised if exercised.

This offering may provide SiTime with additional resources to invest in its semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions and support future growth initiatives in the timing industry.

Potential Negatives

The pricing of the follow-on public offering at $200.00 per share may indicate a higher valuation that could be perceived as risky or unsustainable by investors.

The press release warns of significant risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the closing of the offering, potentially creating investor hesitation or concern.

The necessity of a public offering raises questions about SiTime's financial health, suggesting possible liquidity issues or a need for capital that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the pricing of SiTime's public offering?

SiTime's follow-on public offering is priced at $200.00 per share.

How many shares is SiTime offering?

SiTime is offering 1,750,000 shares of its common stock.

What are the expected proceeds from the offering?

The gross proceeds are expected to be $350 million, excluding underwriting discounts and other expenses.

Who are the underwriters for the SiTime offering?

UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

$SITM Insider Trading Activity

$SITM insiders have traded $SITM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORP /FI MEGACHIPS sold 180,000 shares for an estimated $27,360,000

RAJESH VASHIST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,363,000 .

. SAMSHEER AHAMAD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,728 shares for an estimated $2,402,864 .

. FARIBORZ ASSADERAGHI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,919 shares for an estimated $2,328,245 .

. VINCENT P PANGRAZIO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,936 shares for an estimated $2,226,493 .

. LIONEL BONNOT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,206 shares for an estimated $1,153,757 .

. PIYUSH B SEVALIA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,667 shares for an estimated $1,089,367 .

. TOM DANG-HSING YIU sold 2,115 shares for an estimated $423,000

ELIZABETH A. HOWE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $312,000

TORSTEN KREINDL sold 950 shares for an estimated $196,650

$SITM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $SITM stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $200.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to SiTime, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $350 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





SiTime has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 262,500 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.





UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James and Roth Capital Partners are co-managers for the offering.





A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024, and became effective upon filing. SiTime has also filed a preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at



ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com



or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at



syndprospectus@stifel.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About SiTime







SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to SiTime’s expectations regarding the public offering. SiTime cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and that the closing of the offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Risks and uncertainties relating to SiTime and its business can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of SiTime’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering filed with the SEC on June 24, 2025. SiTime undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in SiTime’s expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contacts:







Shelton Group





Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry





sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com





SiTime Corporation





Beth Howe





Chief Financial Officer





investor.relations@sitime.com



