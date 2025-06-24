SiTime Corporation Files Preliminary Prospectus for $350 Million Follow-On Public Offering

SiTime Corporation filed a preliminary prospectus for a $350 million public stock offering, subject to market conditions.

SiTime Corporation announced its plan to conduct a follow-on public offering of $350 million of its common stock, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional $52.5 million within 30 days. The offering is contingent on market conditions and may change in size or terms. UBS Investment Bank, Stifel, and Needham & Company are involved as joint book-running managers. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which details the offering. SiTime emphasizes that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit buyers in jurisdictions where such actions would be illegal. The company cautions investors regarding forward-looking statements that may differ from actual results due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

SiTime Corporation announced a proposed follow-on public offering of $350,000,000, which can strengthen its financial position and support future growth initiatives.

The inclusion of a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional $52,500,000 of shares indicates strong market confidence and potential for increased capital.

The partnership with reputable financial institutions like UBS Investment Bank and Stifel as joint lead book-running managers enhances the credibility and visibility of the offering.

SiTime's established track record of shipping over 3.5 billion devices demonstrates its market presence and reliability in the precision timing industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $350 million follow-on public offering may indicate a need for additional capital, which could raise concerns about the company's financial stability or growth prospects.

There is no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, which might create uncertainty for investors.

The reliance on forward-looking statements about the public offering presents inherent risks, emphasizing potential volatility in the company’s stock price.

FAQ

What is SiTime Corporation's planned public offering amount?

SiTime Corporation has announced a proposed follow-on public offering of $350,000,000 of shares of its common stock.

Who are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering?

UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are the joint lead book-running managers for SiTime's public offering.

What additional shares may be purchased by underwriters?

The underwriters may purchase an additional $52,500,000 of shares within a 30-day option period.

Where can the preliminary prospectus supplement be obtained?

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement can be obtained from UBS Securities LLC or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.

What does this announcement signify for investors?

This announcement is a preliminary filing and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to buy securities.

$SITM Insider Trading Activity

$SITM insiders have traded $SITM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORP /FI MEGACHIPS sold 180,000 shares for an estimated $27,360,000

RAJESH VASHIST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,363,000 .

. SAMSHEER AHAMAD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,728 shares for an estimated $2,402,864 .

. FARIBORZ ASSADERAGHI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,919 shares for an estimated $2,328,245 .

. VINCENT P PANGRAZIO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,936 shares for an estimated $2,226,493 .

. LIONEL BONNOT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,206 shares for an estimated $1,153,757 .

. PIYUSH B SEVALIA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,667 shares for an estimated $1,089,367 .

. TOM DANG-HSING YIU sold 2,115 shares for an estimated $423,000

ELIZABETH A. HOWE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $312,000

TORSTEN KREINDL sold 950 shares for an estimated $196,650

$SITM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $SITM stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, announced today it has publicly filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed follow-on public offering of $350,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In addition, SiTime intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional $52,500,000 of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company is also a joint book-running manager for the offering.





A registration statement relating to the shares to be sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024, and became effective upon filing. SiTime has also filed a preliminary prospectus supplement for the proposed offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at



ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com



or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at



syndprospectus@stifel.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About SiTime







SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to SiTime’s expectations regarding the proposed public offering. SiTime cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the risk that the proposed public offering will not be consummated on the terms or in the amounts contemplated or otherwise, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. Risks and uncertainties relating to SiTime and its business can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of SiTime’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering filed with the SEC on June 24, 2025. SiTime undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in SiTime’s expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Relations





Contacts:







Shelton Group





Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry







sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com











SiTime Corporation





Beth Howe





Chief Financial Officer







investor.relations@sitime.com





