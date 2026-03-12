SiTime Corp Stock Falls 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of SiTime Corporation (SITM) are falling about 9 percent on Thursday morning trading despite no corporate-related news to influence the movement.

The company's stock is currently trading at $317.06, down 9.65 percent or $33.87, over the previous close of $350.93 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $105.40 and $446.95 in the past one year.

The stock opened at $341.12 and has climbed as high as $346.65 so far in today's session.

