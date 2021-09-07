SiteOne (SITE) Stock Rises 22% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE have gained an impressive 21.5% in the past three months. Solid financial performances, earnings prospects and fundamentals support the price momentum. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The company is a distributor of landscape supplies mainly in the United States. It belongs to the Zacks Industrial Services industry, which is in the bottom 34% (with a rank of 168) of more than 250 Zacks industries. It is based in Roswell, GA, and has a market capitalization of $9 billion.



In the past three months, the industry has declined 18.5%. The S&P 500 has gained 7.6% during the same period and the Zacks Industrial Products sector has advanced 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Influencing the Stock

In the past three months, SiteOne delivered better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.42% and expanded 47.5% from the year-ago quarter. Sales surprise in the quarter was 6.25%, while revenues were 33% on a year-over-year basis. Acquisitions contributed 11% to the quarter’s sales growth.



Other than sound financial performance, SiteOne’s solid product offerings, strengthening demand, growth investments and sound supply-chain capabilities are tailwinds for the quarters ahead. Also, the company’s solid operational and commercial execution, and inorganic actions (explained below) are beneficial.



For 2021, SiteOne anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) of $335-$365 million, higher than the previously mentioned $300-$320 million. The revised projection represents an increase of 29-40% from that reported in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to continue growing.



Regarding the company’s inorganic actions, SiteOne completed six acquisitions so far in 2021 — including Lucky Landscape, Arizona Stone, Timberwall, Melrose Irrigation Supply, Rock & Block, and Green Brothers Earth Works and Southern Landscape Supply. The buyouts have been done to expand the company’s addressable markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share is pegged at $4.28 for 2021 and $4.67 for 2022, marking increases of 14.7% and 10.9% from the respective 60-day-ago figures. The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings improved from $1.15 per share to $1.25. Such upward revisions in earnings estimates are reflective of healthy operating conditions for the company.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Quote

SiteOne’s Performance Versus Industry Players

SiteOne’s performance in the past three months has been better than MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM, Global Industrial Company GIC and Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN. The companies belong to the same industry as SiteOne. In the past three months, MSC Industrial’s shares have lost 10.8%, while Global Industrial has expanded 12.1% and Hudson Technologies has gained 11.2%.



All the companies presently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.