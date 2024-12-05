SiteOne Landscape upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann upgraded SiteOne Landscape (SITE) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $175, up from $145, as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the Machinery and Industrial sector. The markets have been pricing in a “dire industrial scenario” which the firm sees as “unlikely”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The setup for 2025 is “positive” amid continued rate cuts and with some kind of tax relief looking “likely”, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SITE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.