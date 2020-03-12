SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.34, changing hands as low as $75.22 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITE's low point in its 52 week range is $52.50 per share, with $119.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.