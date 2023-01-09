SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.59, changing hands as high as $129.54 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITE's low point in its 52 week range is $97.36 per share, with $212.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.97.

