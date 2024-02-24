SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Price Target Increased by 9.51% to 170.91

The average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) has been revised to 170.91 / share. This is an increase of 9.51% from the prior estimate of 156.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 214.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from the latest reported closing price of 167.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.36%, a decrease of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 56,152K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 19.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,204K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,231K shares, representing a decrease of 19.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 23.87% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,431K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,384K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 39.19% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,126K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 68.86% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,495K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 4.08% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.