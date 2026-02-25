SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Price Target Increased by 11.59% to 179.11

The average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) has been revised to $179.11 / share. This is an increase of 11.59% from the prior estimate of $160.51 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from the latest reported closing price of $148.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 14.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.23%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 53,642K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,467K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,650K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 52.34% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,742K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,668K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,936K shares , representing a decrease of 10.07%.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,088K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%.

Bamco holds 2,028K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 1.90% over the last quarter.

