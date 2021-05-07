SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.'s (NYSE:SITE) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 57.5x SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

SiteOne Landscape Supply certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:SITE Price Based on Past Earnings May 7th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think SiteOne Landscape Supply's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is SiteOne Landscape Supply's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like SiteOne Landscape Supply's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 63% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 178% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.0% per year during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that SiteOne Landscape Supply is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of SiteOne Landscape Supply's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - SiteOne Landscape Supply has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of SiteOne Landscape Supply's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

