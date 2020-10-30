SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.1% to hit US$752m. SiteOne Landscape Supply also reported a statutory profit of US$1.08, which was an impressive 31% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on SiteOne Landscape Supply after the latest results. NYSE:SITE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering SiteOne Landscape Supply are now predicting revenues of US$2.85b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.67, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.73b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.39 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about SiteOne Landscape Supply's future following the latest results, with a nice gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$124, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SiteOne Landscape Supply at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$104. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await SiteOne Landscape Supply shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 11%, in line with its 12% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.7% next year. So although SiteOne Landscape Supply is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards SiteOne Landscape Supply following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$124, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on SiteOne Landscape Supply. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for SiteOne Landscape Supply going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for SiteOne Landscape Supply you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.