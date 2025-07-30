SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $129.0 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $120.2 million, or $2.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.46 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $129.0 Mln. vs. $120.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.86 vs. $2.63 last year. -Revenue: $1.46 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.