SiteOne Landscape Supply (FRA:0S0) Price Target Increased by 13.91% to 172.71

The average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply (FRA:0S0) has been revised to 172.71 / share. This is an increase of 13.91% from the prior estimate of 151.62 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 137.36 to a high of 202.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from the latest reported closing price of 149.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 950 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0S0 is 0.39%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 75,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,042K shares representing 22.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,273K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S0 by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,934K shares representing 17.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,406K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S0 by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,266K shares representing 13.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S0 by 175.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,528K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S0 by 7.00% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,432K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0S0 by 20.21% over the last quarter.

