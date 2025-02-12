SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY Earnings Results: $SITE Reports Quarterly Earnings

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY ($SITE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, missing estimates of -$0.30 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,013,100,000, missing estimates of $1,015,075,236 by $-1,975,236.

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY Insider Trading Activity

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY insiders have traded $SITE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH KETTER (EVP, Human Resources) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $924,299

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY Government Contracts

We have seen $51,224 of award payments to $SITE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

