SiteOne Landscape Supply Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SITE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.66, changing hands as low as $147.34 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITE's low point in its 52 week range is $114.60 per share, with $188.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.36.

