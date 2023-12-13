SiteOne Landscape Supply Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SITE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.89, changing hands as high as $152.83 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITE's low point in its 52 week range is $113.255 per share, with $176.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.22.

