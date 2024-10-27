News & Insights

SiteMinder’s Strategic Growth and Profitability in 2024

October 27, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited has achieved significant growth and profitability in 2024, driven by its innovative Smart Platform strategy, which optimizes inventory distribution for hoteliers. The company added 5,400 subscribers, doubled product adoption, and saw revenue growth with improved economic metrics, highlighting its competitive edge and scalability. The Board recommends a shareholder vote on a new incentive structure aligning with the ‘Rule of 40’ to sustain growth momentum.

