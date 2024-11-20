SiteMinder’s CEO Acquires Significant Performance Rights

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with CEO Sankar Narayan acquiring 303,651 performance rights under the company’s Employee Equity Incentive Plan. The rights are valued at $4.93 each, totaling approximately $1.5 million. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder value.

