SiteMinder Limited Sees Change in Substantial Holdings

SiteMinder Limited has announced that Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd is no longer a substantial holder in the company as of December 2, 2024. This change may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics surrounding SiteMinder’s stock. Such shifts in substantial holdings can be pivotal for those keeping a close watch on stock ownership and market trends.

