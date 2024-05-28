SiteMinder Limited Seeks ASX Share Quotation

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited has announced the application for quotation of 1.5 million newly issued ordinary shares on the ASX under the security code SDR, with an issue date of May 28, 2024. This move is set to potentially interest stock market enthusiasts and investors looking to expand their portfolios.

