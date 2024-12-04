SiteMinder Limited Issues New Shares for Employee Trust

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited has announced the issuance of 784,929 fully paid ordinary shares to Solium Nominees Pty Ltd, acting as the trustee for the company’s Employee Share Trust. This move is aimed at facilitating the distribution of shares to management and employees upon the exercise of their options and performance rights. The shares are set to be quoted on the ASX under the security code SDR.

