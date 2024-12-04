News & Insights

Stocks

SiteMinder Limited Issues New Shares for Employee Trust

December 04, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SiteMinder Limited has announced the issuance of 784,929 fully paid ordinary shares to Solium Nominees Pty Ltd, acting as the trustee for the company’s Employee Share Trust. This move is aimed at facilitating the distribution of shares to management and employees upon the exercise of their options and performance rights. The shares are set to be quoted on the ASX under the security code SDR.

For further insights into AU:SDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.