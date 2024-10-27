News & Insights

SiteMinder Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support

October 27, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited, a key player in hotel management software, announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s current strategies and leadership, which continue to drive significant revenue growth in the hotel industry.

