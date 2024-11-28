SiteMinder Limited Adjusts Capital with Security Changes

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited, listed on the ASX, has announced the cessation of 4,401 performance rights as of November 27, 2024. This update reflects changes in their issued capital structure, potentially impacting stockholder interests and market dynamics. Investors in SiteMinder might want to consider the implications of this adjustment on their holdings.

