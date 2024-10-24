SiteMinder Issues New Performance Rights for Employees

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited has announced the issuance of 48,177 unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities, labeled under the ASX code SDRAO, were issued on October 25, 2024. This move reflects the company’s strategy to motivate and retain key employees through equity-based incentives.

For further insights into AU:SDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.