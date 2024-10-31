SiteMinder Director Sells $20M in Shares

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited’s Executive Director, Paul Wilson, has significantly reduced his indirect shareholding by disposing of over 3 million shares, valued at approximately $20 million, through an on-market sale. This transaction leaves Wilson with nearly 14 million shares indirectly and showcases a notable shift in insider holdings which could intrigue investors watching the company closely.

For further insights into AU:SDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.