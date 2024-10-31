SiteMinder Director Sells $20M in Shares

News & Insights

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

SiteMinder Limited’s Executive Director, Paul Wilson, has significantly reduced his indirect shareholding by disposing of over 3 million shares, valued at approximately $20 million, through an on-market sale. This transaction leaves Wilson with nearly 14 million shares indirectly and showcases a notable shift in insider holdings which could intrigue investors watching the company closely.

