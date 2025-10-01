SITE Strengthens Its Michigan Presence With Autumn Ridge Acquisition

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE announced that it acquired a wholesale distributor of hardscape products and landscape supplies — Autumn Ridge Stone & Landscape Supply. This move will boost SITE’s market position in the Western Michigan market.

SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Focus on Expansion

Autumn Ridge operates from a facility in Holland, MI. The companies will gain from SiteOne Landscape Supply’s extensive products, services and resources, and Autumn Ridge’s complementary hardscape knowledge.



SiteOne Landscape Supply is focused on expanding its market presence, providing a comprehensive range of landscape supplies and services to industry professionals. This deal marks SiteOne Landscape Supply’s fifth acquisition in 2025.



On July 29, SiteOne Landscape Supply acquired a wholesale distributor of nursery products, Nashville Nursery and Landscape Supply. This deal solidified the company’s nursery presence. Based in Nashville, the addition of Nashville Nursery and Landscape Supply further establishes a strategic location for SITE.



On July 25, the company acquired a wholesale distributor of nursery products, Grove Nursery, to expand its product offering in Minneapolis.

SITE’s Q2 Performance

The company posted an adjusted EPS of $2.86 in the second quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89. The company reported earnings of $2.63 per share in the second quarter of 2024.



SITE registered revenues of $1.46 billion for the June-end quarter of 2025, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line rose 3.4% year over year.



SiteOne Landscape Supply belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Let us check how its peers performed in their most recent earnings.



ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. The bottom line improved 28% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 80 cents.



The company reported net revenues of $813 million in the quarter under review, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $773 million. Net revenues in the United States and Canada were up 12.2% to $745 million. International sales decreased 17.4% to $68.2 million.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended on May 31, 2025) adjusted EPS of $1.08, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The bottom line decreased 18.8% year over year.



MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $971 million in the quarter under review, down 0.8% from $979 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $970 million. Average daily sales fell 0.8% year over year in the quarter. However, this came in line with the company’s expectations, driven by improving performance in volumes.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW reported earnings per share (EPS) of $9.97 in second-quarter 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.00. However, the bottom line improved 2% year over year.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 5.6% year over year to $4.55 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 billion. Daily sales increased 5.6% from the prior-year quarter. We predicted daily sales to increase 3.8% in the quarter.

