Site Group’s Shareholder Shift: EGP Capital’s Increased Stake

Site Group International Limited has reported a change in substantial holdings by EGP Capital Pty Ltd, which now holds 300 million shares, translating to a 9.21% voting power. The adjustment follows a series of transactions including SPP dilution and market trades, reflecting a net gain of $7,675. This move indicates shifting dynamics among significant shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s market position.

