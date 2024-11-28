Site Group’s AGM Confirms Key Resolutions and Share Allotments

Site Group International Limited (AU:SIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Site Group International Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the approval of several key resolutions, including the re-election of Director Jason Anfield and the ratification of share allotments and options issuance. Shareholders confirmed the allotment of over 500 million shares at $0.002 each and approved the issuance of options to select investors, showcasing the company’s strategic capital raising efforts.

For further insights into AU:SIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.