Site Group’s AGM Confirms Key Resolutions and Share Allotments

November 28, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Site Group International Limited (AU:SIT) has released an update.

Site Group International Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the approval of several key resolutions, including the re-election of Director Jason Anfield and the ratification of share allotments and options issuance. Shareholders confirmed the allotment of over 500 million shares at $0.002 each and approved the issuance of options to select investors, showcasing the company’s strategic capital raising efforts.

For further insights into AU:SIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

