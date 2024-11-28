Site Group’s AGM Confirms Key Resolutions and Share Allotments

Site Group International Limited (AU:SIT) has released an update.
Site Group International Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the approval of several key resolutions, including the re-election of Director Jason Anfield and the ratification of share allotments and options issuance. Shareholders confirmed the allotment of over 500 million shares at $0.002 each and approved the issuance of options to select investors, showcasing the company’s strategic capital raising efforts.
