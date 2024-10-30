News & Insights

Site Group International Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

Site Group International Limited (AU:SIT) has released an update.

Site Group International Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on November 29th in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or through proxy forms, with results to be published on the ASX announcements platform. This meeting offers an opportunity for investors to influence key company decisions.

