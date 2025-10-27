SITE Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SITE’s revenues for the quarter is pegged at $1.24 billion, indicating a 2.9% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 23.7%. The estimate has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.

SiteOne Landscape’s Earnings Surprise History

SiteOne Landscape’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, as seen in the chart below. SITE has an average negative earnings surprise of around 28.1%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for SITE Stock

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for SiteOne Landscape this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: SiteOne Landscape has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Factors to Note Regarding SiteOne’s Q3 Performance

SiteOne Landscape has been active on the acquisition front as it continues to broaden its market reach and boost its portfolio of landscape supplies and services. The company has completed six acquisitions so far this year. Of this, two were completed in the first half, three in the third quarter and one in October.

We expect these acquisitions, along with sustained momentum in the maintenance end market, to have supported SITE’s third-quarter revenue growth. However, this strength is likely to have been partially offset by flat pricing and weak demand in the new residential construction and repair and upgrade end markets amid the ongoing economic uncertainty.

Gross margin is anticipated to have improved on higher sales volumes and the company’s ongoing cost-reduction initiatives. Additionally, SiteOne Landscape has been successfully lowering SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales. The operating leverage improvement reflects its actions to increase efficiency and better align operating costs with the current market demand.

Overall, a combination of higher revenues and lower costs is expected to have driven an improvement in SiteOne Landscape’s third-quarter earnings.

SITE Stock’s Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape shares have lost 5.1% so far this year against the industry’s 1.7% growth.



Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

AptarGroup ATR, slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AptarGroup’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 5.4%. AptarGroup has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 8.3%.

Terex Corporation TEX, slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.22 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 16.4%. Terex has a positive trailing four-quarter average surprise of 22.3%.

Sealed Air Corporation SEE, set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sealed Air’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 13.9%. Sealed Air has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 19.04%.

