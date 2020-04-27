SITE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.69, changing hands as high as $83.63 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITE's low point in its 52 week range is $53.29 per share, with $119.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.08.

