SITE Centers (SITC) Stock Rises as Q4 OFFO Meets Estimates

SITE Centers Corp. SITC reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating funds from operations (OFFO) per share of 26 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Results reflected lower-than-anticipated revenues despite a decent rise in base rent per square foot and same-store net operating income (NOI). Reflecting positive sentiments, shares of the company gained 1.51% in the Feb 13 regular trading session on the NYSE. It continued the rally of 3.12% in the after-hours market trading.

SITE Centers generated revenues of $123.2 million in the reported quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.7 million.

On a year-over-year basis, the top line declined 9.7%, and OFFO per share fell 10.3%.

Per David R. Lukes, president and CEO of SITC, “We are well underway on the timeline to form and scale the first public real estate company focused exclusively on Convenience properties and remain excited by the prospects and opportunity set. Additionally, we believe the transactions closed or announced in the last three months, along with the significant disposition activity in process, position both SITE Centers and Curbline Properties to create stakeholder value.”

For 2023, SITE Centers reported OFFO per share of $1.18, remaining unchanged from the prior year’s number. Further, the figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Total revenues of $539.5 million were marginally down year over year.

Quarter in Detail

SITC reported a leased rate of 94.5% on a pro-rata basis as of Dec 31, 2023, down from 94.6% as of Sep 30, 2023. The figure compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s tally of 95.4%.

The base rent per square foot was $20.35 as of Dec 31, 2023, improving from $19.52 recorded a year ago.

SITE Centers, on a pro-rata basis, generated cash new and cash renewal leasing spreads of 9.2% and 3.1%, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, the same-store NOI improved 0.3% on a pro-rata basis in the reported quarter, inclusive of redevelopment, from the prior-year quarter.

SITE Centers exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with $552 million of cash, up from $26.6 million as of Sep 30, 2023.

Portfolio Activity

In the fourth quarter, SITC acquired four convenience shopping centers for $62.4 million. These included Point at University in Charlotte, NC, for $8.9 million, Estero Crossing in Cape Coral, FL, for $17.1 million, Presidential Plaza North in Atlanta, GA, for $7.4 million and Shops at Lake Pleasant in Phoenix, AZ, for $29 million.

The company disposed of 12 wholly-owned shopping centers during the quarter for $736.2 million.

Performance of Other Retail REITs

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FRT fourth-quarter 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.64 were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This marked a rise of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $1.58.

Results reflected a rise in revenues and healthy leasing activity. However, lower occupancy levels affected the results to some extent. This retail REIT also provided an outlook for 2024.

Simon Property Group, Inc.'s SPG fourth-quarter 2023 FFO per share of $3.69 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34. Also, the figure increased 8.5% year over year.

SPG’s results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues on lower property operating expenses and a rise in the base rent per square foot and occupancy levels. However, higher interest expenses partly offset the upsides. This retail behemoth’s 2024 FFO per share outlook was lower than expected.

Regency Centers Corporation REG reported fourth-quarter 2023 NAREIT FFO per share of $1.02, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the figure decreased 2.9% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.05.

Results reflected a better-than-anticipated top line, aided by healthy leasing activity and a year-over-year improvement in base rent. REG also issued its 2024 outlook.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

