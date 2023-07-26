SITE Centers (SITC) Stock Declines 3.7% Despite Q2 FFO Beat

SITE Centers Corp. SITC reported second-quarter 2023 operating funds from operations (OFFO) per share of 29 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.



Results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues on healthy leasing activity and year-over-year growth in base rent per square foot. The company also revised its outlook for 2023.



SITE Centers generated revenues of $136.4 million in the reported quarter, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.3 million.



However, on a year-over-year basis, the top line declined marginally year over year, and FFO per share fell 6.5%. While SITC's shares lost 3.64% on Jul 25 during regular trading hours on the NYSE, it regained 3.77% in the after-hours market trading.



Per David R. Lukes, president and CEO of SITC, “Second-quarter results were ahead of expectations and demand for space across unit sizes in our high-quality portfolio remains elevated.”

Quarter in Detail

SITC reported a leased rate of 95.5% on a pro-rata basis as of Jun 30, 2023, down from 95.9% as of Mar 31, 2023. The rejection of four wholly-owned Bed, Bath & Beyond leases, with one of the units released in the second quarter, attributed to this decline. Nonetheless, the figure compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s tally of 94.4%.



The base rent per square foot was $19.89 as of Jun 30, 2023, improving from $18.86 recorded a year ago.



SITE Centers, on a pro-rata basis, generated cash new and cash renewal leasing spreads of 14.8% and 7.2%, respectively, in the second quarter.



Moreover, the same-store net operating income (NOI) improved 1.7% on a pro-rata basis in the reported quarter, inclusive of redevelopment, from the prior-year quarter.



SITE Centers exited the second quarter of 2023 with $28 million of cash, up from $25 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Major Q2 Activity

In the second quarter, SITC acquired three convenience shopping centers for $48.5 million. These included Alpha Soda Center in Atlanta, GA, for $9.4 million, Barrett Corners in Atlanta, GA, for $15.6 million and Briarcroft Center in Houston, TX, for $23.5 million.



The company disposed of two shopping centers for $72 million ($14.4 million at company share).

2023 Outlook Revised

SITE Centers revised its guidance for 2023.



It now expects OFFO per share in the range of $1.13-$1.17, up from the earlier guided range of $1.11-$1.17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $1.14, which lies within the guided range.



Growth in same-store NOI (adjusted for 2022 uncollectible revenue impact) has been revised to 1-4% from 0.5-4%.

SITE Centers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SITE CENTERS CORP. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SITE CENTERS CORP. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SITE CENTERS CORP. Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We are looking forward to the earnings releases of other REITs like SBA Communications SBAC and Host Hotels & Resorts HST, which are slated to report their results on Jul 31 and Aug 3, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBA Communications’ second-quarter 2023 FFO per share is pegged at $3.14, suggesting year-over-year growth of 2.3%. SBAC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ second-quarter 2023 FFO per share is pegged at 56 cents, implying a year-over-year decrease of 3.5%. HST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.